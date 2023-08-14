LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,219 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.66 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.