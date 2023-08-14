Mather Group LLC. Sells 22 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $713.34 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $744.77 and its 200 day moving average is $693.77. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

