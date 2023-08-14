Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Shares of KEYS opened at $156.54 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.63 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

