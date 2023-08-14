Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

