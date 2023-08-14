Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,684 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS opened at $72.67 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

