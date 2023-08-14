Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $301.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,063 shares of company stock worth $22,612,862 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.