Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

