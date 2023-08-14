Mather Group LLC. Sells 258 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $86.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

