Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

UBER opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.