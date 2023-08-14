Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.