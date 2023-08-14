Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $174.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

