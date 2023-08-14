Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 9,740 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $181.90 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

