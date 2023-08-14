Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

FIS opened at $56.29 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

