US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Allstate worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.