Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $650,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $225.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average is $294.83.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.