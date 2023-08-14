Wells Fargo & Company Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $155.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.59.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,604,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,337,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

