Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 289,153 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,153 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,546,000 after buying an additional 137,576 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,067,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,632,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,636 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $5.77 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

