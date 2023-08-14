Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $282.11 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $282.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

