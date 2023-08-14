Foster & Motley Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $567,989. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

