Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 708 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,483.83 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,464.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,505.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

