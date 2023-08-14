Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 732 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,468,000 after buying an additional 91,743 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,163,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.43.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $427.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

