Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

