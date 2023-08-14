Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $90,861,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $765,310. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Ziff Davis stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

