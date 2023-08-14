Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 75,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,942,000 after purchasing an additional 294,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

