Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,474 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,526,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,826,000 after purchasing an additional 921,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

