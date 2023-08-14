Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $48.05 on Monday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

