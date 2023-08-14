Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $48.05 on Monday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
