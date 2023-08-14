Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.