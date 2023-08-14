Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

