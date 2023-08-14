Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,345 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 58.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 255.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.