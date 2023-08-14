VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.