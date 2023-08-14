Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.