Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

