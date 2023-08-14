Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.