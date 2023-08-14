Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 816 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

