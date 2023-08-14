Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM opened at $7.17 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

