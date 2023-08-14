Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPC opened at $157.99 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

