Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $194.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

