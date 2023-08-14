Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average is $205.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.