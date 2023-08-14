Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.