Foster & Motley Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after buying an additional 3,043,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after acquiring an additional 85,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 349,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

