Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,061 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $205.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,591 shares of company stock worth $4,388,993. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

