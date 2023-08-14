Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $184.62 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $184,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $159.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $163.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.