United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $488.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

