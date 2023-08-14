Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $218.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $204.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $208.51 on Monday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.