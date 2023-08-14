Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.80.

CRL stock opened at $214.46 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

