Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $35.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.