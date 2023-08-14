Ralph Lauren’s (RL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RL opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.