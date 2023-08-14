Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilysys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys
Agilysys Price Performance
NASDAQ AGYS opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.