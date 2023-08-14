Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilysys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

