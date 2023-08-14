Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS HNGKY opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

