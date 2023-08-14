Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wedbush

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of VOR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

